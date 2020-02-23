Global Pressure Relief Valves Market to 2019-2025| Alfa Laval, Curtiss-Wright, Emerson Electric (Pentair), General Electric, LESER, Weir Group, Mercer Valve, Bourke Valves

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Pressure Relief Valves Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Pressure relief valves help to release the pressure from a pressurized vessel when the force exerted on the disc exceeds the process inlet force.

In terms of geography, Europe contributed the majority of shares toward the pressure reducing valve market due to the rising investments in chemical plants and renewable power generation plants and the presence of a large number of oil and gas producing companies.



The global Pressure Relief Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pressure Relief Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressure Relief Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Laval

Curtiss-Wright

Emerson Electric (Pentair)

General Electric

LESER

Weir Group

Mercer Valve

Bourke Valves

Flowserve

Neway Valve (Suzhou)

Watts Water Technologies

Segment by Type

Direct Acting

Pilot Operated

Others



Segment by Application

Oil and gas

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Power

Water and wastewater

Mining and minerals



