Global Sparkling Water Dispenser Market to 2025| BRITA, Cornelius, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Follett, Natura, Waterlogic International, Swisspro, GROHE
Sparkling water dispensers are types of equipment used in foodservice establishments for dispensing carbonated water on demand. In this equipment, the still, filtered water is mixed with carbon dioxide before it is dispensed.
The growth of the sparkling water dispenser market will accelerate during the next few years and countries in the North Americas will contribute to the major growth of this global market. The growing demand for refreshing water and the availability of different types of sparkling water dispensers will be some of the factors contributing to the rise in demand for sparkling water dispensers in the North Americas.
The global Sparkling Water Dispenser market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sparkling Water Dispenser volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sparkling Water Dispenser market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BRITA
Cornelius
Elkay Manufacturing Company
Follett
Natura
Waterlogic International
Swisspro
GROHE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Countertop
Floor standing
Segment by Application
Hotels and Restaurants
Catering Units
Sports Arenas
Amusement Parks
Home Use
Others
