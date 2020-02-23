Global Term Life Insurance Market 2018 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2023

“Term Life Insurance Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Term life Insurance is life insurance that provides coverage at a fixed rate of payments for a limited period of time, the relevant term.

Scope of the Report:

The global Term Life Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Term Life Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Term Life Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Term Life Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Level Term Life Insurance

Decreasing Term Life Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

