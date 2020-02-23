Green Cement Market Anticipated To Reach At $36,481 Million & Growing at a CAGR of 14.1% To 2023 | Top Key Players – LafargeHolcim , HeidelbergCement AG , Anhui Conch Cement , CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Global Green Cement Market was valued at $14,947 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $36,481 million by 2023 & Growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. At present, the global cement industry is facing certain challenges related to growth in environmental concerns, scarcity of raw materials, and depletion of fossil fuel reserves.

It is estimated that, on average, a single ton of Portland cement releases approximately 6% of the total global man-made carbon emissions, significantly contributing to the current environmental issues. This leads to emission of high volume of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gasses, which has enforced several builders, government’s, and architects to opt for greener solutions such as development and use of green cement.

The global green cement market is driven by growth in awareness related to reduction in carbon emissions and its detrimental effect on the environment. In addition, the green cement provides better functionality, requires less natural materials during production, and releases less carbon dioxide than the traditional cement, resulting in higher market penetration during the forecast period.

Moreover, stringent environment regulations, government initiatives to improve tax conditions, and subsidy grants for green materials production are expected to boost the market growth.

The report emphasizes on the different product types of green cement in the market, which include fly-ash based, slag based, recycled aggregates, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and others.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, the report highlights various factors that impact the market growth, such as key driers, restraints, growth opportunities, and the role of key players. It presents the quantitative data, in terms of both value and volume, which are obtained from secondary sources, such as company publications, Factiva, Hoofers, OneSource, and others.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global green cement market.

The green cement market trend analysis for all the regions is done by constructing estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the leading companies in the industry.

This study evaluates competitive landscape of the industry to understand the global market scenario.

Extensive analysis is conducted by key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors in the global market.

Green Cement Market Key Segments:

By Product

Fly-ash Based

Slag Based

Recycled Aggregates

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

