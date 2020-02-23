Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Diagnostics and Treatment Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disease. It also known as Hashimoto’s disease. It is a medical condition, wherein the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones needed by the body. The thyroid gland is located in the front of the neck. Hormones play a key role in the body and control the metabolic activity.

Actual cause of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is unknown. However, scientists and professionals believe few factors play a key role including genes, hormones, excessive iodine, and radiation exposure. Researchers believe that certain drugs and high iodine level leads to Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Studies indicate that sex hormones could also be leading cause of the disease. Symptoms of the disease could take some time to appear. The first sign and symptom of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is enlarged thyroid, also known as goiter.

Nails become brittle or break easily, slowed heart rate, hair loss or thinning, brittle hair, depression, inability to get warm, paleness or puffiness of the face, weight gain, difficulty getting pregnant, fatigue, constipation, depression, and irregular or heavy menstrual periods are others signs and symptoms of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Thyroid-stimulating hormone test, anti-thyroid antibodies test, and free T4 test are the major tests for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Heart problems, myxedema, and goiter and mental health issues are the major complications of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

Increase in incidence of thyroid gland disorders and rise in number of disease awareness programs in developing regions are the major factors driving the Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market. However, asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders leading to large pool of undiagnosed patients is a key restraint of the market.

The global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market can be segmented based on diagnostic test & treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of diagnostic test & treatment, the market can be bifurcated into medications and diagnostic tests. Diagnostic tests can be divided into anti-thyroid antibodies tests, thyroid-stimulating hormone test, and free T4 test. Anti-thyroid antibodies test is also known as thyroid peroxidase antibody test or anti-thyroglobulin antibody test.

Based on end-user, the global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and medical laboratories. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market in North America in terms of revenue. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in the number of patients suffering from Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan; better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people.

Key players in the global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis diagnostics and treatment market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., SQI Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, AbbVie, Inc. and Novartis AG.

