Healthcare CRM Market Dynamics, Development Trends and Growth Opportunities Analysis 2019-2026
Customer relationship management (CRM) is a tool used as a strategy for managing interactions with patients and this technology aids in managing, coordinating, and automating the business processes. The implementation of information communication technologies (ICT) in the healthcare is rising at a high pace and a number of healthcare providers have been adopting CRM software solutions.
Among Application, The Case management is anticipated to grow at significant market share during the forecast period owing to growing chronic disease and behavioural health problems. This management involves harmonization between primary healthcare providers, care managers and patients for treatment of a high collision disease.
Global Healthcare CRM Market is accounted for $7.27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising focus on patient engagement, increasing demand for structured data and technological advances in the field of communication and information technology. However, high cost and difficulty of CRM implementation and threat of patient data security are restricting the market growth.
Some of the key players in global Healthcare CRM market are: Microsoft, Saleforce.Com, Inc., SugarCRM, Oracle, SAP SE, Accenture, IBM, Healthgrades, Infor, Inc., Veeva Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Amdocs Ltd, Influence Health, Inc., NetSuite, Cerner and Talisma.
Deployment Models Covered:
Web/Cloud-Based Model
On-Premise Model
Components Covered:
Software
Services
Functionalities Covered:
Sales
Marketing
Customer Service and Support
Digital Marketing
Other Functionalities
Products Covered:
Referral healthcare Customer relationship management
Individual healthcare Customer relationship management
Individual and referral healthcare Customer relationship management
Applications Covered:
Community Outreach
Case Coordination
Case management
Relationship management
Other Applications
Technologies Covered:
Social Customer relationship management
Cloud based Customer relationship management
Collaborative Customer relationship management
Mobile Customer relationship management
Predictive Customer relationship management
End Users Covered:
Life Sciences Industry
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Other End Users
Major Points of TOC:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Preface
Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis
Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis
Chapter Five: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Deployment Model
Chapter Six: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Component
Chapter Seven: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Functionality
Chapter Eight: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Product
Chapter Nine: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Application
Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Technology
Chapter Eleven: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By End User
Chapter Twelve: Global Healthcare CRM Market, By Geography
Chapter Thirteen: Key Developments
Chapter Fourteen: Company Profiling
What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
Market share analysis of the top industry players
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
