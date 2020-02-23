Hematology Analyzer And Reagents Market Driving Factors, Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share and Key Players

Hematology word comes from Greek ‘haima’ and ‘logos’ meaning blood and discourse respectively. Hematology encompasses the science or study of blood cells and coagulation. Blood being the only fluid that flows throughout the human body, analysis of blood sample is essential for detection of common physiological indications such as anaemia, infections, diabetes, autoimmune disorders and cancer. Blood analysis or testing also exposes genetic information, viruses, organ deficiencies, etc. Hematology analyzers commercially available for analysis of blood and blood related disorders can take form of simple handheld photo-optical devices, sophisticated diagnostic point-of-care instruments and highly automated or complex laboratory analyzer. Complexity of the instrument varies with type of test, level of automation and requirement of computer connectivity.

Hematology analyzers basically differ from each other in sample throughput rate as well as in total number of blood parameters analysed or measured. Hematology analyzers is used to carry out common blood tests such as complete blood count (CBC), blood chemistry tests, blood enzyme tests and other tests that measure cholesterol and triglycerides to aid in assessment of presence or risk of heart disease. The most common test amongst all is complete blood count (CBC) wherein, various components of blood are counted such as, red blood cells (RBC’s), white blood cells (WBC’s), platelets, haemoglobin and haematocrit.

Hematology analyzers work on coulter principle, VCS (Volume, Conductivity and Scatter) technology as well as hydrodynamic focussing. Currently available hematology sensors use combination of light absorption, light scatter, fluorescence, electrical impedance and conductivity. Hematology analyzers contains basic mechanical parts namely, pumps, syringes, tubing and motors who work in conjunction with reagents, optics and software to provide appropriate results of tests to clinicians. Reagents used in the Hematology analyzers are solutions that are used either in dilution of the blood being tested or to differentiate and mark various blood components that further enables electrical and optical analysis.

Hematology Analyzer and Reagents Market: Drivers and Restraint

Automated analyzers, point-of-care diagnostic analyzers and handheld photo-optic devices have become complex and high-tech along with user-friendly and easy in operation, driving the market for hematology analyzer and reagent market. Laboratories select hematology analyzers and reagents on basis of patient population, reliability, service, precision, accuracy budgetary constraints, current and anticipated scope of laboratory services, etc. Manufacturers has overseen and researched these requirements in order to target specific analyzers to varied number of laboratories and has thus brought prosperity to hematology analyzers and reagents market. For example, traditional bench top optical hematology analyzers measured up to 50-60 centimetres in length and 10 centimetres in diameter and was too expensive while today due to drive towards miniaturization the same analyzers is 10-15 centimetres long and 3 centimetres in diameter. Blood testing required for large number of blood and blood-related disorders is also a major driver in hematology analyzers and reagents market.

One of the restraint in hematology analyzers and reagents market is high cost of the instrument and low adoption of advanced hematology analyzers and reagents in emerging and under developed countries. While other restraints include product recall and fierce competition amongst the manufacturers posing pressure for cost reduction Hematology Analyzer and Reagents Market: Segmentation

The global hematology analyzer and reagents market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the global hematology analyzer and reagents market is segmented into the following:

Handheld Photo-Optic Devices

Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Analyzer

Automated Blood Analyzer

Consumables Reagents Stains Calibrators and Controls



Based on end users, the global hematology analyzer and reagents market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Specialized Diagnostic Centers

Specialized Research Institutes

Others

Hematology Analyzer and Reagents Market: Overview

Development of precise, flexible and user-friendly technologies that are cost-effective has been a trend in hematology analyzers and reagent.Advancement in research has led to more professional demands and capabilities in units of testing. Speed-to-market and competitive cost have been one of the primary drivers in the development of hematology analyzers and reagents market.

The Hematology Analyzer and Reagents market is classified on basis of regions into, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. North America is the largest market for Hematology Analyzer and Reagents due to easy adoption of highly advanced laboratory analyzers. While hematology analyzers and reagent market has seen a steady increase and has potential to prosper in countries like Japan, China, India, etc. Development in healthcare facilities, increasing prevalence in blood and blood related disorders such as cancer, growing health awareness among population, increase in number of highly advanced diagnostic clinics and many such factors contribute to increase in hematology analyzer and reagents market in emerging nations.

Some of the key players in Hematology Analyzer and Reagents market include Abbott, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter Inc, HORIBA, Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Abaxis, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.