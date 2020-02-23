Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Siemens AG, Hitachi, WS Atkins PLC, Nuance Communications

The global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The “Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market. Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens AG

Hitachi

WS Atkins PLC

Nuance Communications

EFKON AG

Garmin International Inc

Iteris

Telenav

Thales Group

TomTom NV

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Type

Advanced Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Traveller Information System

Advanced Transportation Management System

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System

Advanced Public Transportation System

Segment by Application

Goods Management

Public Transport

Road User Charges

Automatic Car Driving

Environmental Protection

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

