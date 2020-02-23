Interior Doors Market Expected To Reach at $85,410 Million & Growing At a CAGR of 6.3% To 2025 | Top key Players – Artisan Hardware, Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc., Chaparral Doors, Colonial Elegance Inc., Concept SGA., Contractors Wadrobe

Interior Doors Market Overview:

The global interior doors market was valued at $52,616 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $85,410 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. The interior doors market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Increase in population and rapid urbanization have led to the development of residential and nonresidential sectors across all regions. Rise in number of residential and non-residential buildings is expected to provide a growth opportunity for the global interior doors market. Interior doors create appropriate and well-designed functional space with proper access points and effective circulatory patterns in a room. Interior doors are available in different types such as swinging doors, sliding doors, bypass doors, bifold doors, and others. Rise in government investments in commercial infrastructure and surge in residential sector are expected to drive the global interior doors market during the forecast period.

The global interior doors market is driven by the growth in infrastructural development attributed to the escalating population. The demand for automated gate opening systems is expected to boost in future owing to increase in number of public places such as entertainment malls, educational instructions, corporate buildings, hotels, and restaurants.

Other factors that contribute to the market growth are rise in number of families and increase in consumer expenditure on home remodeling. Availability of modernized designs of interior doors drives the demand for interior doors among the consumers, propelling the market growth. However, high price packages of eco-friendly products are expected to restrain this growth.

The global interior doors market is segmented based on product type, material, mechanism, end user, and region. Based on the product type, the market is divided into panel door, bypass door, bifold door, pocket door, and others.

Based on material, it is classified into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, vinyl, and others. Based on mechanism, it is categorized into swinging, sliding, folding, and revolving & others. The end-user segment is bifurcated into residential and nonresidential. The geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global interior doors market include Artisan Hardware, Bayer Built WoodWorks Inc., Chaparral Doors, Colonial Elegance Inc., Concept SGA., Contractors Wadrobe, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Masonite International Corporation, Rustica Hardware and Simpson Door Company.

Interior Doors Key Market Segments :

By Door Type

Panel Door

Bypass Door

Bifold Door

Pocket

Others

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Fiberglass

Fiberboard

Vinyl

Others

By Mechanism

Swinging

Sliding

Bypass

Folding

Revolving & Others

By End User

Residential

Non-residential

