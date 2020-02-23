Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Projected to reach $12,632 million by 2022 | Trends And Analysis , Forecast By Top Key Players Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.,Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.,Behring GmbH,Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Overview:

Immunoglobulins (IGs), also known as antibodies, are glycoproteins produced by the blood plasma in response to foreign bodies or antigens. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. These IGs are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for use in therapeutic and non-therapeutic areas. The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IGIV) market was valued at $7,861 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $12,632 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobinemia & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin treatments for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the IVIG market. Further, the increase in approval of IVIG drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and other government agencies is expected to accelerate the market growth of IVIG industry. However, stringent government regulations, inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin intravenously are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, significant investment in healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

The global IVIG market is characterized based on application, type, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain‐Barre syndrome, and others. Based on type, the market is classified into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Primary Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Inflammatory Myopathies

Specific Antibody Deficiency

Guillain‐Barre Syndrome

Others

By Type

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Key Players Profiled

Baxter international Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

LFB group

Biotest AG

China Biologics Products, Inc.

Shire Plc.(Baxalta)

Bayer AG

The other players of the intravenous immunoglobulin market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Behring GmbH

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc.

