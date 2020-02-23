Ion Beam Technology Market : Application of Depositing Materials on Wafers or Thin Films Promises Growth

The global ion beam technology market has been prognosticated to hold an extremely consolidated nature for the next few years. Transparency Market Research (TMR) has brought out a research publication which mentions four players that had secured close to a 56.0% share in 2016: Scia Systems, Canon Anelva Corp., Veeco Instruments, and Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. Leading players functioning in the market have been taking to product advancement and innovation as a means to cement their footing in the industry. There has been a progressive intensification of the competition in the vendor landscape. Other strategies such as merger and acquisition could also hold a common place in the market.

TMR has foreseen the global ion beam technology market to be valued at a US$0.6 bn by the end of the forecast tenure 2017-2025 at a 7.2% CAGR. In 2016, the market had been worth a US$0.3 bn. By application, coating for dielectric film had accounted for a lion’s share of 32.0% in 2016. By region, Asia Pacific has been prophesied to rank higher in terms of market share. In 2016, the regional market had been worth a US$0.1 bn.

Manufacturers of Integrated Circuits Magnify Demand with High Uptake

The swelling uptake of ion beam technology by a number of integrated circuits manufacturers in an effective lithography process has been anticipated to set the tone for a staggering growth in the market. As a result, the world ion beam technology market could testify an impressive surge in its valuation and size in the near future. However, the TMR publication has pointed out more factors that could augment the demand for ion beam technology in the coming years.

The deposition of different materials on a wafer surface during the manufacture of thin films could increase the demand for ion beam technology. The demand has been expected to gain strength as the need for thin films continues to ascend. Various consumer electronic products including smartphones extensively install thinned wafers. Thus, the rising usage of such products has been predicted to further augment the demand for ion beam technology in the foreseeable future.

Long Processing and High Cost become Blot on Landscape Reducing Growth

The excessive length of the procedure followed in the processing of ion beam technology and the high cost incurred may have a negative impact on the growth of the market. Furthermore, continuous technological developments promoting short replacement cycles of ion beam devices have been foretold to hamper the venturing of semiconductor manufacturers into the market.

Nevertheless, the extensive application of ion beam technology in several manufacturing procedures of integrated circuits has been envisaged to create scores of favorable prospects in the near future. Ion beam technology has also been used for site specific analysis and the deposition and ablation of materials in various industries such as biological, semiconductors, and materials science. Moreover, samples for transmission electron microscopes could be prepared with the application of ion beam technology.