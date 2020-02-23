IT Service Management Market expecting to grow CAGR of +11% during forecast period – Report focuses on Top Companies like IBM, CA Technologies, BMC Software, ASG Software, Axios Systems, SAP

IT service management is a process based practice which is designed to deliver the information technology services to enterprises and within the need of customers. The main factor behind this growth is the increasing number of employees who are using personal IT technological devices at workplace. The global IT Service Management Market is anticipated to grow at impressive CAGR of +11% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

IT Service Management Market research report, the central factors driving the development of this market were documented and the business accomplices and end administrators were indulgent. The configuration of the business division, examples, and difficulties monitoring the market globally are likewise a bit of this wide examination. Various conferences and gatherings were driven by the perceptible pioneers of this industry to get enduring and revived experiences concerned to the market.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes:

IBM

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

IT Service Management market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global IT Service Management market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Global IT Service Management Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Industry Segmentation:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the trends and developments that are likely to drive the growth of the market?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

What are the challenges, threats, and opportunities faced by the leading players?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market?

Table of Contents

Global IT Service Management Market Research Report

Chapter 1 IT Service Management Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global IT Service Management Market Forecast

