Managed File Transfer Software Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2023

Global Managed File Transfer Software Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Managed File Transfer Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Managed File Transfer Software will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1430 million by 2023, from US$ 1010 million in 2017.

Managed file transfer (MFT) is a type of software used to provide secure internal, external and ad-hoc data transfers through a network. MFT products are built using the FTP network protocol. However, because federal regulations require that MFT products meet strict regulatory compliance standards, they include mechanisms to ensure a higher level of security and help keep information private.

Managed File Transfer Software marketing channels can be divided into two forms: 1) Corporation direct distribution channels, namely, the Managed File Transfer Software manufacturers directly supply Managed File Transfer Software to the downstream industry companies. 2) Enterprises indirect distribution channels. The consumers mainly applies direct distribution channel for individual parameters of Managed File Transfer Software.

There is a huge market ahead of the Managed File Transfer Software. The market channel is essential to every manufacture and they are paying more and more attention to their channel building.

The Managed File Transfer Software Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

IBM

Axway

Saison Information Systems

Hightail

CA Technologies

Accellion

GlobalSCAPE

Primeur

Signiant

Ipswitch

Micro Focus

TIBCO

Attunity

SSH (Tectia)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed File Transfer Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Managed File Transfer Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed File Transfer Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed File Transfer Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Managed File Transfer Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

