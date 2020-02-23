Market Forecast Report on Laboratory-developed Testing Market 2019
Report Highlights
The global market for laboratory-developed tests reached nearly $9.7 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from nearly $11.0 billion in 2016 to $14.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for 2016-2021.
Report Includes
An overview of the global market for laboratory-developed testing.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
Coverage of different types of tests, including esoteric, public health, anatomic technology, genomic testing, mass spectrophotometry, and other new technologies.
Information on the industry’s structure, with focuses on reagent manufacturers, reference laboratrories, academic medical centers, and trends in pricing and performance.
Relevant patent analysis, including key patents, new patents, and pending patents.
Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Scope
This report will focus on companies that rely on laboratory-developed testing for at least 10% of their revenue. This is meant to avoid focusing on companies and laboratories that occasionally offer laboratory-developed tests to deal with unique patient needs. This report will also focus on the suppliers of the analyte-specific reagents used within these laboratory-developed tests, as their contract manufacturing is key to the successful development of these tests. While various technologies will be highlighted with relation to their use in laboratory-developed testing, we will not explore the markets for these different technologies in depth.
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Key Trends
Chapter 3 Description of Laboratory-developed Tests
Chapter 4 Uses of Laboratory Diagnostic Tests
Chapter 5 Segments of Laboratory Diagnostic Tests
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by LDT Type
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Analyte-specific Reagent Use
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
Chapter 10 Government Regulations
Chapter 11 Industry Issues
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
