Medical Spas Market Competitive Analysis to 2023 by Top Key Players – Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch,  Inc., Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation

Medical spas, also known as medispas, are a unique blend of medicine and aesthetics. They offer quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxing environment, which are medically recommended and supervised. Several skin care treatments are conducted in medical spas, such as Botox injections, anti-wrinkle and fine-line reduction treatments, acne therapy, fillers, and latest laser procedures. The global medical spa market was valued at $11,063 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $27,566 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Rise in incidence of skin damage, changes in lifestyle, growth in adoption of non-invasive procedures, increase in demand for the aesthetic industry, and cost-effective procedures are the major factors that drive the growth of the global medical spa market. In addition, upsurge in disposable incomes and expansion of medical tourism in the developing economies with lucrative services boost the market growth. However, low penetration in the developed and underdeveloped countries and high cost of skilled therapy professionals restrain the market growth.

By Market Key Players: Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch, Inc., Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation, Sciton, Inc., True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa, Westchase Medspa

The report further analyzes the competitive landscape in this market by examining the profiles of the established market players to gain an insight into the current market hierarchy. The prevailing and the imminent organizations in the Global Medical Spa market has also been deliberated in this research report in specifics, making it a valuable resource for supervision for the stakeholders operating in this market.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the Global Medical Spa Market to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical spa market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A holistic quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to leverage the existing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to determine the viability of the products and technologies used globally.

The key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in use of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement

3.4.1.2. Growth in wellness trend among developed nations

3.4.1.3. Aging baby boomer population augments the market growth

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Dearth of trained professionals especially in the developing economies

3.4.2.2. High cost of procedures

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise in medical tourism

CHAPTER 4: MEDICAL SPA MARKET, BY SERVICES

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Body Shaping

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Hair Removal

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Facial Treatments

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Tattoo Removal

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Scars & Striae

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

