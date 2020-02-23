Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Overview, Type, Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Medium Caliber Ammunition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are increasing the threat of terrorism and unstable geopolitical climate and increased military spending. However, stringent laws and regulations are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players in the Medium Caliber Ammunition market include: Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Nammo AS, Denel SOC Ltd., Global Ordnance, Companhia Brasileira De Cartuchos (CBC), Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems plc, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Eurenco, Mesko, Nexter Systems SA, Maxamcorp Holding, S.L., Multinational Defense Services Llc, Magtech Ammunition, IMI (Israel Military Industries) and Poongsan Corporation.

Medium caliber ammunition typically consists of lead styphnate and antimony sulfide. It is depending upon the weapon platforms currently in use. Medium-caliber ammunition falls in specific size category of rounds and is primarily used for military purposes. These caliber ammunitions are highly explosive and can be used against lethal weapons, targets and individual military personnel.

Based on product, 40mm segment commanded significant market share during the predicted period. The growth is attributed to high lethal power. A variety of 40 mm TP HEDP and speciality cartridges are designed for use in M203 grenade launcher, M320 grenade launcher and the MK9 grenade machine gun. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow due to increasing conflicts amongst neighbouring nations and rising demand in defence budget in emerging economies. North America is expected to dominate the global market. In the US the growth is attributed to the adoption of military modernization plans and increasing terrorism activities.

Products Covered:

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Other Products

Types Covered:

Physical Squeeze

Chemical Extraction

Applications Covered:

Defense & Military

Police

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand , South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa , Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

