Mobile Crane Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Liebherr, Tadano, Manitowoc, XCMG, Terex

The global Mobile Crane market is valued at 8930 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.

Mobile crane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.

The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may be rail, wheeled (including “truck” carriers) or caterpillar tracks. The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.

In this report, we mention the mobile crane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.

For industry structure analysis, the Mobile Crane industry is not that concentrated. Liebherr, Tadano, Terex and XCMG are famous in the industry for the wonderful performance of products and satisfactory service. But the market competition is getting fierce, with growing number of manufacturers entering the market; especially several Chinese manufacturers those have cost advantages.

The “Mobile Crane Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Mobile Crane market. Mobile Crane industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Mobile Crane industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Mobile Crane Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Liebherr

Tadano

Manitowoc

XCMG

Terex

Zoomlion

Sany

kobelco crane

Hitachi Sumitomo

Furukawa UNIC

Sichuan Changjiang

Altec Industries

Action Construction Equipment

Elliott Equipment, Escorts Group

Liugong

Böcker Maschinenwerke

liaoning fuwa

Manitex

Broderson

Segment by Type

Crawler Crane

All Terrain Crane

Truck Crane

Trailer-Mounted Crane

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Industries

Utilities

Others

Regionally, China is the largest production and sales area of Mobile Crane. In 2016, the sales volume of Mobile Crane was estimated at about 19.3 K Units, which was about 50% of the global total sales volume. Europe and North America are also the main sales regions of Mobile Crane. While the market growth rate in developed countries is slow, the market in India and some other developing countries are promising, with remarkable market growth rate.

Worldwide, the production of Mobile Crane decreases from 64584 Units in 2012 to 39306 Units in 2016, mainly affected by the weak downstream market. But it is forecasted that the global production volume will rises to 44702 Units by the end of 2022.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Mobile Crane producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The global Mobile Crane revenue is forecasted to recovery. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Mobile Crane driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

Global Mobile Crane Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Mobile Crane industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Mobile Crane Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

