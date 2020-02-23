N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market will surge at 5.3% CAGR to hit 1160 million US$ by 2025: QY Research, Inc.

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market.

The global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market is valued at 770 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles.

The ‘N95’ designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) test particles. If properly fitted, the filtration capabilities of N95 respirators exceed those of face masks.

FDA has cleared certain filtering facepiece respirators (N95) for use by the general Individual.

N95 respirators that are cleared by FDA for use in health care settings are called Surgical N95 Respirators. The clearance of these respirators involves the evaluation of safety data from biocompatibility testing and performance testing from fluid resistance and flammability testing.

In the past, Most N95 respirators ware manufactured for use in construction and other industrial type jobs that expose workers to dust and small particles.

Major Key Manufacturers of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market are:

3M

Honeywell

Kimberly-clark

Cardinal Health

KOWA

Ansell

Shanghai Dasheng

Vogmask

DACH

CM

Hakugen

Sinotextiles

Te Yin

Gerson

Major Classification as follows:

Mask with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve

Major Application as follows:

Individual

Industrial

Hospital & Clinic

