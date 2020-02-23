Neglected Tropical Disease Treatments Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate to 2021
Report Highlights
The global market for neglected tropical diseases should reach $2.6 billion by 2021 from $1.4 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%, from 2016 to 2021.
Report Includes
An overview of the global markets for tropical disease treatments.
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
A look at the total addressable market, an indication of the number of people affected, and the current shares of key marketed therapies.
Representations of market shares by geography, company, and future outlook.
Insight on some of the newer drug candidates, clinical trials, and their end points.
Analyses of factors such as increases in resistance of vectors to common insecticides, increases in rapid diagnostic techniques, and no established treatment for newer conditions like Zika.
Profiles of major players in the industry.
Report Scope
The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals recently launched or in development. Specifically excluded from the scope of research are vector or mosquito control approaches, strategies and products; drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from the host; and details on manufacturers and suppliers of nonbranded generics.
Products used for diagnosis as well as PCR techniques, kits and testing facilities are also excluded from the report.
BCC Research has categorized the markets based on regions defined by the WHO since it is the primary organization mapping disease prevalence, assisting with access to medicine and enabling partnerships. Regions include Africa, Americas, South-East Asia, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific. These cover all the WHO participating countries which are described in detail in the subsequent section.
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 4 Market Overview
Chapter 5 Market Influencing Factors
Chapter 6 Research and Development
Chapter 7 Patent Review
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Total Addressable Market
Malaria
Malaria – Market Share by Geography
Leishmaniasis
Leishmaniasis – Market Share by Geography
Schistosomiasis
