Neglected Tropical Disease Treatments Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate to 2021

Report Highlights

The global market for neglected tropical diseases should reach $2.6 billion by 2021 from $1.4 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for tropical disease treatments.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

A look at the total addressable market, an indication of the number of people affected, and the current shares of key marketed therapies.

Representations of market shares by geography, company, and future outlook.

Insight on some of the newer drug candidates, clinical trials, and their end points.

Analyses of factors such as increases in resistance of vectors to common insecticides, increases in rapid diagnostic techniques, and no established treatment for newer conditions like Zika.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

The report focuses on newer drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals recently launched or in development. Specifically excluded from the scope of research are vector or mosquito control approaches, strategies and products; drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from the host; and details on manufacturers and suppliers of nonbranded generics.

Products used for diagnosis as well as PCR techniques, kits and testing facilities are also excluded from the report.

BCC Research has categorized the markets based on regions defined by the WHO since it is the primary organization mapping disease prevalence, assisting with access to medicine and enabling partnerships. Regions include Africa, Americas, South-East Asia, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific. These cover all the WHO participating countries which are described in detail in the subsequent section.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Chapter 5 Market Influencing Factors

Chapter 6 Research and Development

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Total Addressable Market

Malaria

Malaria – Market Share by Geography

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis – Market Share by Geography

Schistosomiasis

