Neurofeedback Systems Market Analysis by Type of Product, Demand, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast – 2027

Neurofeedback system is a non-invasive type of direct brain function training. Neurofeedback is a type of biofeedback and therefore it is called as EEG biofeedback. Neurofeedback uses the electrodes to record and amplify the brain waves. Neurofeedback system controls the visual, auditory and tactical feedback which helps learning to take place. Neurofeedback system enhances relaxation and initiates the self-regulation, both are necessary components of good brain function. Neurofeedback system takes into account of behavioural, cognitive, and subjective aspects as well as brain activity to better map the brain activity. The International Society for Neurofeedback and Research (ISNR) defines biofeedback as “a process that enables an individual to learn how to change physiological activity for the purposes of improving health and performance.

Neurofeedback Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global neurofeedback systems market is continue to witness positive growth owing to its alternative and complementary treatment for several brain dysfunction, rising demand for non-invasive treatment protocols and increased prevalence of several neurological disorders in the recent times would expected to fuel demand neurofeedback systems over a period of forecast. The market neurofeedback systems driven by increasing technological advances in the neurofeedback system and rising product approval pipeline expected to fuel the market for Neurofeedback Systems over a period of forecast. However, neurofeedback system is expensive, results often time consuming, benefits are not long lasting, dearth of skilled professionals to operate the systems and lack of conclusive scientific evidence may hamper the growth of the neurofeedback systems market over a period of forecast.

Neurofeedback Systems Market: Segmentation

Global neurofeedback systems market has been segmented on the basis of product, type of neurofeedback system, application, end user and region

Based on the product type, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Amplifiers

Electrodes or Sensors

Computer Software

Based on the neurofeedback system type, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Frequency/Power Neurofeedback System

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF) System

Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback System

Live Z-Score Neurofeedback System

Low-Resolution Electromagnetic Tomography (LORE-TA)

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Based on the application, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Anxiety

Depression

Epilepsy

Insomnia

Drug Addiction

Schizophrenia

Others

Based on the end user, the global neurofeedback systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Ambulatory Surgical center

Neurofeedback Systems Market: Overview

Global neurofeedback systems market is oligopolistic in nature with few players dominant in the marketplace. Marketers in the neurofeedback systems market is coming up with newer technologies and training modules for healthcare professionals to garner larger market share. Neurofeedback system is a reimbursable service in developed economies which helps in increased adoption of this method of treatment.

Neurofeedback Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, neurofeedback systems market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for neurofeedback systems market. Developed markets like North America and Europe is expected to witness robust growth owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policies in the region. Moreover, key players in theneurofeedback systems market are majorly focusing on both developed and developing regions markets to tap the market share. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to favourable patient demographics and rising healthcare awareness in the region.

Neurofeedback Systems Market: Key Players

Some players in neurofeedback systems market include BrainMaster Technologies, Inc., bee Medic, brainquiry, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Thought Technology Ltd., Mind Media B.V., Wearable Sensing to name a few.