Newborn Screening Instruments Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Perkinelmer, Waters, Natus Medical, GE Healthcare, AB Sciex

The global Newborn Screening Instruments market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 910 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.

Newborn screening is the practice of testing every newborn for certain harmful or potentially fatal disorder that isn’t otherwise apparent at birth.

The classification of newborn screening instruments includes disorder screening, hearing screening and pulse oximetry screening, and the revenue proportion of disorder screening in 2017 is about 64%.

Newborn Screening Instruments is widely used for Hearing Screening Test, CCHD Test, Dry Blood Spot Test and other. The most proportion of Newborn Screening Instruments is used in Dry Blood Spot Test and the proportion in 2017 is about 46%.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Perkinelmer

Waters

Natus Medical

GE Healthcare

AB Sciex

Thermo Fisher

Trivitron Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Medtronic

Masimo

North America is the largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments, with a revenue market share nearly 63% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments Media, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Segment by Type

Disorder Screening

Hearing Screening

Pulse Oximetry Screening

Segment by Application

Hearing Screening Test

CCHD Test

Dry Blood Spot Test

Other

This report focuses on Newborn Screening Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Newborn Screening Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Newborn Screening Instruments industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Newborn Screening Instruments Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

