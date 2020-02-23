Online Food Delivery Market Competitive Analysis to 2025 by Top Key Players – Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Foodpanda GmbH, Just Eat Holding Ltd., Takeaway.com N.V., Grubhub Inc.

The Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market are access to variety of food at one virtual marketplace & option to pay online and growing demand for hygiene fast foods. Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2866210?utm_source=RK&utm_medium=HV

Moreover, increasing hectic work schedule, congested metropolitan cities, easy access to internet and increasing smartphone penetration are some other major factor that impelling the market growth in online food delivery & takeaway. The major restraining factor of global online food delivery & takeaway are barrier to entry because of high logistical complexities and tedious development and implementation of systems that accept order online. Online food delivery is the process of food delivery or takeout from a local restaurant or food cooperative through a webpage or app.

By Market Key Players: Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Foodpanda GmbH, Just Eat Holding Ltd., Takeaway.com N.V., Grubhub Inc., Domino’s Pizza Inc., Snapfinger Inc., Pizza Hut Inc., Foodler Inc., Mabo system Inc.

The report further analyzes the competitive landscape in this market by examining the profiles of the established market players to gain an insight into the current market hierarchy. The prevailing and the imminent organizations in the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market has also been deliberated in this research report in specifics, making it a valuable resource for supervision for the stakeholders operating in this market.

Researchers have reviewed the profiles of the leading companies functional in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market to the market participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.

The regional analysis of Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large numbers of online food service companies and high consumer interest towards fast food. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Order Type:

Delivery, Takeout

Get Discount on this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2866210?utm_source=RK&utm_medium=HV

Table of Contents Chapter

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Key Trends

1.3.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1.Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, by Order Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2.Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Industry Evolution

2.2.2.Scope of the Study

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Dynamics

3.1.See Saw Analysis

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Industry Analysis

4.1.Porters 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porters 5 Force Model

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political Scenario

4.2.2.Economic Scenario

4.2.3.Social Scenario

4.2.4.Technological Scenario

4.3.Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1.Supplier

4.3.2.Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3.Distributors

4.3.4.End-Users

4.4.Key Buying Criteria

4.5.Regulatory Framework

4.6.Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1.Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2.Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3.Labour Cost Analysis

4.7.Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

For more Inquiry @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2866210?utm_source=RK&utm_medium=HV

About Us:

Industry executives tend to keep a tab on their business competitors. This keeps them updated on strategic business activities and investment trends. Company profiles are crucial to participating players of interconnected verticals.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]