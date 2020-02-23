Outlook of INDUSTRIAL FLOOR MATS GLOBAL MARKET 2019-2025

Press Release – 13 Feb 2019

Industrial floor mats are used in several industries, which involve the chance of falls, spills, fatigue, and slips. Various types of industrial floor mats specific to tasks involving hazards are available in the market. There are two major types of industrial floor mats: entrance mats and ergonomic mats.

The growing demand for industrial floor mats has compelled vendors to offer industrial floor mats that increase productivity, improve hygiene and appearance, and decrease back and neck injuries. Also, an increasing number of vendors provide other features of industrial floor mats such as slip and chemical resistance, anti-microbial, oil and grease resistance, and aesthetic appeal have enhanced product performance.

Global Industrial Floor Mats market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Floor Mats.

This report researches the worldwide Industrial Floor Mats market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.



This study categorizes the global Industrial Floor Mats breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Industrial Floor Mats capacity, production, value, price and market share of Industrial Floor Mats in global market.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M (US)

Cintas Corporation (US)

Forbo Holdings(Switzerland)

Unifirst (US)

Bergo Flooring (Sweden)

Eagle Mat & Floor (US)

Birrus Matting Systems (Australia)

Superior Manufacturing (US)

– Industrial Floor Mats Breakdown Data by Type



Industrial ergonomic floor mats

Industrial entrance floor mats

Industrial Floor Mats Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-residential

– Industrial Floor Mats Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Industrial Floor Mats Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Industrial Floor Mats capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Industrial Floor Mats manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Floor Mats :



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

