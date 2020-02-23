Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Sales Volume Forecast by Application 2018-2025
Platform as a Service (PaaS) or application platform as a Service (aPaaS) or platform base service is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.
In 2018, the global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Active State Software
Red Hat
SAP
EMC Corporation
VMware
Software AG
Salesforce.com
AT&T
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.