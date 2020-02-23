Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market; In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors to 2025

One of the significant features of the global pneumatic compression therapy market is that this market is still dominated by developed countries. Key players operating in this market are focusing on product technology innovation such as device portability and ultimately increasing their focus on sleeves and material types in the global pneumatic compression therapy market.

Entering into strategic business partnerships and mergers and acquisitions are some of the development strategies in the global pneumatic compression therapy market leveraged by players to expand their global reach and product recognition. Through extensive research, our analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global pneumatic compression therapy market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape. The analysts of Persistence Market Research have analyzed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities while studying this market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

While considering the global pneumatic compression therapy market pricing assumptions, our analysts have considered Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) to deduce market values. The product prices have been captured from key manufacturers in top countries for each region, with respect to their estimated market share to arrive at region-wise weighted average pricing. The pricing has been validated from primary discussions with industry experts and manufacturers in each region. The pricing analysis includes pricing of disposable pneumatic compression devices used during PCI procedure. A demand-supply gap analysis has also been carried out, involving both marketplace discussions and desk research in determining pricing premiums. Our new report titled “Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” studies the global pneumatic compression therapy market extensively over an eight year forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

E-Commerce

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Report Description

Economic analysis of pneumatic compression therapy, technology assessment, regulatory scenario, reimbursement of fractional flow reserve in the U.S. are some of the aspects covered in our report. Macro-economic indicators such as pneumatic compression therapy market outlook and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Growth rate for few of the product types has been derived through the sales numbers of respective products across regions. Top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers in the global pneumatic compression therapy market.

Our analysts have also provided strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable. The report covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global pneumatic compression therapy market. The report also features company profiles of some of the key players along with a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with companies’ expansion plans across various regions.

Research Methodology

Data gathered during the process of research is validated using the triangulation method, wherein secondary and primary research along with our analysis contribute to the final data. Our expert team has conducted interviews with industry experts, market players and distributors and retailers of pneumatic compression therapy devices. In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products, and industry associations. The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth and other important metrics to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global pneumatic compression therapy market.

