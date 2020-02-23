Powertrain Market sizes, Demands and predictions for Elite growth

The global Powertrain market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Powertrain volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Powertrain market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AKKA Technologies

Ricardo

FEV

ThyssenKrupp

Horiba

Applus+ IDIADA

Intertek

IAV

MAE

A&D

IBAG

Atesteo

FAKT

CSA Group

KST

CRITT M2A

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Engine Test

Gearbox Test

Turbocharger Test

Powertrain Final Tests

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive Powertrain Components Manufacturers

Automotive Manufacturers

Others

Executive Summary

1 Powertrain Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Powertrain

1.2 Powertrain Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Powertrain Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Engine Test

1.2.3 Gearbox Test

2 Global Powertrain Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Powertrain Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Powertrain Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Powertrain Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Powertrain Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Powertrain Market Competitive Situation and Trends Continue……