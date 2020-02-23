PTFE Glass Fabric Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2026

Global PTFE Glass Fabric Market: Overview

PTFE glass fabric consists of PTFE resin, which is coated on the woven glass fiber. PTFE glass fabric possesses high dielectric strength and provides high resistance to wear. It also provides resistance to almost every solvent and chemical product, including acid and basic solutions. PTFE glass fabric maintains its stability, flexibility, and adhesiveness at temperatures ranging from -73°C to 260°C. It provides properties such as low coefficient of friction, dimensional stability, and resistance to UV, and non-toxic nature. PTFE glass fabric provides a glossy and smooth surface coating.

Global PTFE Glass Fabric Market: Drivers

The PTFE glass fabric market is driven by the construction and packaging industries. PTFE glass fabric is preferred by builders and architects because it remains inert under extreme temperatures and offers self-cleaning properties. PTFE is the main ingredient in PTFE glass fabric. The PTFE industry is highly concentrated and is dominated by a handful of players. Monopoly and changing policies in the industry are anticipated to hamper the PTFE glass fabric market. PTFE is the raw material for PTFE glass fiber, and change in raw material prices are likely to affect the PTFE glass fabric market.

PTFE glass fabric has applications in various industries such as chemical processing, food processing, power generation, laminates, electrical insulation, communications, heat sealing, screen printing, automotive, and aerospace. PTFE glass fabric cloths are used in the food industry for anti-stick applications as they are non-toxic in nature. PTFE glass fabric is used in the automotive industry as it provides a finished look and smooth surface.

Global PTFE Glass Fabric Market: Key Segments

Based on grade, the PTFE glass fabric market can be segmented into premium grade PTFE glass fabric, standard grade PTFE glass fabric, mechanical grade PTFE glass fabric, economy grade PTFE glass fabric, and crease & tear resistant PTFE glass fabric. The grades depend on the PTFE content. Premium grade PTFE glass fabric offers optimum protection in harsh environments. It is used in reusable pan liners, laminate separator sheets, tortilla and pizza crust belts, sealing, etc.. Standard grade PTFE glass fabric provides high performance and is priced moderately. It is used in applications such as release sheets for heat-sealing machines; laminate presses; paints; adhesives; food products; gaskets; seals and bearings for chemicals, gases, and oils; and thermal insulation for high temperature and chemical resistant applications. Mechanical grade PTFE glass fabric is economic and provides maximum resistance to solvents and chemicals. Economy grade PTFE glass fabric is used for large volume applications that require high performance and cost efficiency. Crease and tear resistant PTFE glass fabric is used where superior flex life and high tear strength is required. It is used in high speed packaging belts in manufacturing industries.

In terms of geography, the global PTFE glass fabric market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The PTFE glass fabric market in Asia Pacific dominates the global market, closely followed by Europe and North. The dominance of this region is attributable to the rise in number of end-user industries such as construction, chemical, food and beverages, packaging, and textile. However, the PTFE glass fabric market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a sluggish pace as the market experiences saturation. However, ongoing technological advancements and launch of new products are anticipated to boost demand for PTFE glass fabric in the regions during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46755

Global PTFE Glass Fabric Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global PTFE glass fabric market are ASTM International, Unitech Industries, IC International Limited, Aetna Plastics Corp, MEREFSA SLU, Taconic, Metalloy Italiana, ERIKS nv., Urja Fabrics, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Daikin industries Ltd, Fiberflon GmbH & Co. KG, Birdair Inc, Fothergill Group, and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc

About us :

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us :

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/