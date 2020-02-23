Retail Automation Market Growing Trends and Business Outlook 2019 to 2025

Retail Automation is the category of self-service, standalone kiosks in heavily trafficked locations such as airports, malls, resorts and convenience stores. Retail automation system provides the client with several benefits including – better visibility into spend & reporting insights, increase operational efficiency, ensure compliance, brand preservation, better customer experience, automation of engagement, and responsive pos.

The Global Retail Automation market is expected to grow from USD 10.18 billion in 2017 to USD 18.99 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.96% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Leading Companies are: Wincor Nixdorf AG ,First Data Corporation ,Honeywell Scanning and Mobility ,Posiflex Technology Inc. ,Fujitsu Limited ,Datalogic S.P.A. ,NCR Corporation ,Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. ,Kuka AG ,Zebra Technologies Corporation ,Pricer AB ,E&K Automation GmbH

Global Retail Automation Market, By Type:

Autonomous Guided Vehicle

Automatic Storage and Retrieval

Automated Conveyor

PoS

Barcode & RFID

Electronic Shelf Labels

Camera

Global Retail Automation Market, By End User:

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Retail automation gives flexible and easy-to-use solutions for both retailers and customers with innovative technologies. The demand for automated products is accelerated by their benefits such as manageable business platforms, efficiency in product supplies, and faster sales processes. This helps increase the revenues of retailers through cost advantage and ensures a productive environment for the growth of the retail automation market globally.

North America and Europe are the two most lucrative regions for the growth of the global retail automation market. Countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Germany already have a highly organized retail sector (more than 75% of their annual retail market). Automated retail products such as kiosks and vending machines enable retail stores to offer high-quality round-the-clock services. The increasing purchasing power of consumers and economic growth in these regions are some of the reasons that are encouraging the widespread adoption of retail automation solutions.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Retail Automation Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Retail Automation Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Retail Automation, with sales, revenue, and price of Retail Automation, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Retail Automation, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Retail Automation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Retail Automation sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

