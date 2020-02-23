SMART HOMES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
The Smart Homes industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Smart Homes market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 12.61% from 3260 million $ in 2014 to 4655 million $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Smart Homes market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Smart Homes will reach 8190 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers
Abb Ltd.
Control4. Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand Plc
Legrand S.A.
Siemens Ag.
Schneider Electric Sa
Tyco International Ltd.
Altenburger Electronics Gmbh
Datec Electronic Ag
Loxone Electronics Gmbh
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation (Energy Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems,
Hvac Control Systems, Entertainment Control Systems, )
Industry Segmentation (Home automation, Consumer electronics, Energy management, Health
care, )
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Section 1 Smart Homes Product Definition
Section 2 Global Smart Homes Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Smart Homes Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Smart Homes Business Revenue
2.3 Global Smart Homes Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Smart Homes Business Introduction
3.1 Abb Ltd. Smart Homes Business Introduction
3.1.1 Abb Ltd. Smart Homes Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.1.2 Abb Ltd. Smart Homes Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 Abb Ltd. Interview Record
3.1.4 Abb Ltd. Smart Homes Business Profile
3.1.5 Abb Ltd. Smart Homes Product Specification
3.2 Control4. Corporation Smart Homes Business Introduction
3.2.1 Control4. Corporation Smart Homes Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.2.2 Control4. Corporation Smart Homes Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 Control4. Corporation Smart Homes Business Overview
3.2.5 Control4. Corporation Smart Homes Product Specification
3.3 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Smart Homes Business Introduction
3.3.1 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Smart Homes Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Smart Homes Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Smart Homes Business Overview
3.3.5 Ingersoll-Rand Plc Smart Homes Product Specification
3.4 Legrand S.A. Smart Homes Business Introduction
3.5 Siemens Ag. Smart Homes Business Introduction
3.6 Schneider Electric Sa Smart Homes Business Introduction
…
Section 4 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
5.1 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2017
5.2 Different Smart Homes Product Type Price 2014-2017
5.3 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis
Section 6 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
6.1 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2017
6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2017
6.3 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis
Section 7 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
7.1 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-
2017
7.2 Global Smart Homes Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis
Section 8 Smart Homes Market Forecast 2018-2022
8.1 Smart Homes Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)
8.2 Smart Homes Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)
8.3 Smart Homes Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)
8.4 Smart Homes Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)
Section 9 Smart Homes Segmentation Product Type
9.1 Energy Management Systems Product Introduction
9.2 Security & Access Control Systems Product Introduction
9.3 Hvac Control Systems Product Introduction
9.4 Entertainment Control Systems Product Introduction
Section 10 Smart Homes Segmentation Industry
10.1 Home automation Clients
10.2 Consumer electronics Clients
10.3 Energy management Clients
10.4 Health care Clients
Section 11 Smart Homes Cost of Production Analysis
11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis
11.2 Technology Cost Analysis
11.3 Labor Cost Analysis
11.4 Cost Overview
Continued…..
