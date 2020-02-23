Smart Parking Systems Market – Showing a Higher Level of Awareness Towards Modern Solutions

Smart parking system provides real-time information about the availability of parking space in a particular location, thereby enabling hassle-free vehicle parking while saving on time, cost, and fuel. It consists of low-cost sensors, real-time data collection and analytics, and automated payment systems that allow people to find parking in desired locations and pay for it in advance. Once deployed, the smart parking system helps in reducing exhaust emissions from cars in urban cities by reducing the needless circling of city blocks in the search of parking space.

It also efficiently manages the availability of parking space for cities and controls illegal parking. The rapid growth in the number of vehicles worldwide is increasing the scarcity of parking space, which is further magnifying the need for smart and innovative parking systems. Whether at airports or shopping centers, parking issues are a regular occurrence, in turn hurting the local business and affecting the quality of life of the city residents. These intelligent parking management systems provide high levels of convenience to the drivers while simplifying and automating the parking site operations.

The world market for smart parking systems has been regionally segmented into the geographies of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. So far as geography is concerned, North America is expected to generate a revenue of around US$34.6 mn for the world market for smart parking systems by the year 2022, owing to the presence of dense traffic in various cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and many others. These cities are also exhibiting a higher level of awareness towards modern solutions for parking and traffic control, thereby fast becoming an optimized region for the large-scale adoption of smart parking systems.

As observed by the TMR analyst, there is a need for a sustainable transportation policy is extremely high in today’s world. The main goal for most governments today is to make an improvement of the welfare of the people in the present while at the same time ensuring a better future for the generations to come. High traffic levels are one of the core issues that need to be paid attention to and resolved with priority in a bid to achieve this, and citizens of all countries are demanding for the same.

The key reason for high levels of traffic congestion across the globe is the absence of city planning in terms of road transport levels. As such, with the increase in the number of vehicles that has been entering the system, the level of congestion increases even further.

Smart parking systems make an employment of a solution that is not only flexible when it comes to fitting in to different types of infrastructure, but it also scales accordingly. This enables all the economies to make the most of smart parking systems in a bid to lessen traffic congestion levels.