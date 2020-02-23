Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corp, The Toro Company, The Scotts Company

The global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019-2025.

Smart sprinkler irrigation system is a type of combined system with sprinkler controllers, timers, sensors, pipes, fittings, etc. and the controllers, timers, sensors are the most key smart components of the systems. The data in the report is mainly based on the smart controllers (included remote controllers, timers, automatic controllers with sensors) for sprinkler irrigation systems.

Smart Irrigation Controllers industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the North America. North America sales value accounted for more than 66% of the total output value of global Smart Irrigation Controllers in 2016. Hunter Industries is the world leading manufacturer in global Smart Irrigation Controllers market with the market share of 14.52%.

The “Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market. Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corp

The Toro Company

The Scotts Company

Orbit Irrigation Products

Galcon

HydroPoint Data Systems

Green Electronics

Avidz

Skydrop

NxEco

Sprinkl.io, LLC.

Plaid Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio Inc.

K-Rain

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Smart Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart Irrigation Controllers.

The average price of Smart Irrigation Controllers will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

This report focuses on Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Segment by Type

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other Applications

Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

