Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2026

Nutrition is an important part of many sports training regimens, being popular in strength sports (such as weightlifting and bodybuilding) and endurance sports (e.g. cycling, running, swimming, and rowing). Sports Nutrition focuses its studies on the type, as well as the quantity of fluids and food taken by an athlete. In addition, it deals with the consumption of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, supplements and organic substances that include carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Athletes sometimes turn to energy supplements to increase their ability to exercise more often. Common supplements to increase an athlete’s energy include: Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B12, and Asian ginseng. Caffeine, a common energy supplement, can be found in many different forms such as pills, tablets or capsules, and can also be found in common foods, such as coffee and tea. Caffeine is used to improve energy and increases metabolism. Guarana is another supplement that athletes take to enhance their athletic ability; it is frequently used for weight loss and as an energy supplement.

Top Leading Companies are:

Coco-Cola Company, Abbott Laboratories, AMUL, AST Sports Science, Atlantic Multipower Germany Gmbh And Co. Ohg, Cadbury, Champion Nutrition Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Cott Corp., Cytosport, Danone, Dymatize Enterprises Inc., Enervit Spa, Nutrition and Sante, A.G.Barr Plc, Nestle, Maxinutrition Ltd, PepsiCo, Glanbia Plc, Red Bull, Ipro Sport, Vitaco Health Australia Pty Ltd. and Pacific Health Laboratories.

The Global Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market is accounted for $44.58 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $124.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2017 to 2026. Rising demand for protein-based sports nutrition products, surge in promotional activities of sports nutrition products and increasing health awareness among people are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, side effects from ingredients used in sport supplements are restricting the market growth.

Amongst Type, Sports foods segment is anticipated to have considerable market share during predicted period due to their increased health and nutrition benefits. Increasing health awareness among people is majorly driving the market. Sports supplements and food are also viewed as dietary supplements by most consumers. By geography, North America dominated the market due to the various places such as fitness clubs, pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets provide consumers with easy access to sports nutrition and energy supplements, which is creating high market penetration.

Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Types:

Sports Food Sports Drinks Sports Supplements

Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

