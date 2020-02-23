Textile Printing Machine Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

The global Textile Printing Machine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Textile Printing Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Printing Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGFA-GEVAERT N.V.

Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG)

Electronics for imaging Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd.

MHM Siebdruckmaschinen GmbH

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet)

ROQ International

Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Spgprints B. V.

The M&R Companies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rotary Screen Textile Printing

Automatic Flat Screen Printing

Hand Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing

Digital Textile Printing

Hybrid Textile Printing

Others

Segment by Application

Clothing/Garment

Household

Display

Technical textiles