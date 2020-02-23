Top Report on Mobile Payment Technologies Market By Type – Proximity Payment (Near Field Communication, QR Code Payment), Remote Payment Type(SMS-based, USSD/STK, Direct Operator Billing, Digital Wallet)

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market: Overview

The report on the global mobile payment technologies market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2016 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included to provide historical information. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global mobile payment technologies marketduring the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global mobile payment technologies market have also been considered in the study.

Get The Sample Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=157

The report also coverskey industry developments, Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the mobile payment technologiesmarket. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the mobile payment technologiesmarket is covered in the report.

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market: Scope of the Report

The mobile payment technologies markethas been segmented based ontype, purchase type, and end-use application. By type, the market is segmented into proximity payment and remote payment. The market for proximity payment technology is further cross-segmented into near field communication (NFC) and QR code payments. The remote payment technology market is segmented into SMS-based, USSD/STK, direct operator billing (credit/debit cards), and digital wallets. On the basis of purchase type, the mobile payment technologies market is segmented into money transfers & payments, travel & ticketing, airtime transfers & top-ups, merchandise & coupons, and others. Further, the end-use application segmentation includes hospitality and tourism, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail, health care, IT and telecommunication, education and others.Geographically, the report classifies the global mobile payment technologies marketinto North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global trends have also been added in the mobile payment technologies study. Additionally, the report also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026(%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 – 2026 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendors whitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market: Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.