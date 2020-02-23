Transportation Management System Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023
Global Transportation Management System market
“Transportation Management System Market” provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Transportation Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. Transportation Management System will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
Transportation management system is the combination of advanced system solutions such as sensor technologies, emerging communication technologies, and electronic identification devices and services implemented in different modes of transportation, to increase the overall productivity by saving time, money, and energy in transportation.
The Transportation Management System Market is segmented by product as follows:
Segmentation by product type:
Roadways
Railways
Segmentation by application:
Consumer Goods and Retail
Parcel and Package
Fire Station
Hospital
Travel and Tourism
Mining
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SAP
Oracle
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
JDA Software
CTSI-Global
Inet-Logistics GmbH
Blujay Solutions
Mercurygate
Efkon AG
Metro Infrasys
TMW Systems
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Transportation Management System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Transportation Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Transportation Management System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Transportation Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Transportation Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some of the Points cover in Global Transportation Management System Market Research Report is:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Transportation Management System Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Transportation Management System Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Transportation Management System Segment by Type
2.2.1 WIFI
2.2.2 Bluetooth
2.3 Transportation Management System Consumption by Type
Chapter Three: Global Transportation Management System by Players
3.1 Global Transportation Management System Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Transportation Management System Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Transportation Management System Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Transportation Management System Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Transportation Management System Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
Chapter Four: Transportation Management System by Regions
4.1 Transportation Management System by Regions
4.1.1 Global Transportation Management System Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Transportation Management System Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Transportation Management System Consumption Growth
Chapter Five: Americas
5.1 Americas Transportation Management System Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Transportation Management System Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
5.1.2 Americas Transportation Management System Value by Countries (2013-2018)
5.2 Americas Transportation Management System Consumption by Type…..& More
