Trend Expected to Guide Sound Level Measurement Meter Market During 2028

Sound Level Measurement Meter Market: Introduction

Owing to the growing number of automobile users, increase in the number of jet planes and rise in the usage of woofers & speakers with high power, there has been a significant increase in problems such as stress, hearing and cardiovascular diseases. These problems are leading to the growing concerns regarding the world population, which is creating the need for the development of certain useful measures for controlling the level of noise. This has led to the usage of sound level measurement meters to address the increasing concerns regarding noise pollution. A sound level measurement meter is used for the measurement of acoustics (sound that travels through air). It is a very small device with a microphone. The diaphragm of the microphone reacts to changes in the air pressure that are produced by sound waves.

Noise at workplaces can cause deafness, which can either be short-term or permanent. While people may recover from short-time deafness after leaving the noisy place, those who continue to be exposed to loud noise are likely to suffer from permanent damage. Therefore, noise control regulations at workplaces came into force in 2006 to protect workers from the effects of noise. Consequently, new sound level meters should meet the regular standard ANSI S1.4 to either 1 or IEC 61672 to 1.

The overall sound level measurement meter market is extremely fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies. At present, key players of the sound level measurement meter market are focusing on providing products at competitive costs to customers and implementing strategies such as acquisitions and agreements.

Sound Level Measurement Meter Market: Dynamics

Increase in the number of investments by governments to maintain eco-friendliness is boosting the demand for sound level measurement meters. In addition, increase in the number of noise pollution studies for the quantification of different types of noise, especially from the industries, aircrafts and mining, is likely to boost the demand for sound level measurement meters. Moreover, increasing standards related to noise pollution are expected to spur the demand for sound level measurement meters.

Sound Level Measurement Meter Market: Trend/Regional Trend

Over the last seven to nine years, there has been a decline in the adoption of non-eco-friendly sound devices due to the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of high-decibel noise on the environment. The control of the auditory and non-auditory effects of sound pollution requires the measurement of the level of sound, which has led to growth in the demand for sound level measurement meters. In addition, high investments by governments to maintain the quality of the environment is fuelling the growth of the sound level measurement meters market. Moreover, the high accuracy of sound level measurement meters as compared to other audio analysers is providing an opportunity for market growth.

Among these, advancements in the sound level measurement meters available in the North America region, especially the U.S., is estimated to witness significant market growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that the U.S. region is the largest market for industrial phase, power generation and aerospace & defines activities, the sound levels of which need to be continuously monitored. The U.S is expected to be capture the highest market share in the North America sound level measurement meters market in the coming years.

Sound Level Measurement Meter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the sound level measurement meter market can be segmented into:

Ordinary Sound Level Measurement Meters

Precision Sound Level Measurement Meters

On the basis of application, the sound level measurement meter market can be segmented into:

Factories & Enterprises Sound Level Measurement Meters

Environment Protection Sound Level Measurement Meters

Transportation Sound Level Measurement Meters

R&D Sound Level Measurement Meters

Others Sound Level Measurement Meters

Sound Level Measurement Meter Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the global sound level measurement meter market are:

3M Company

Norsonic AS

Svantek, Inc.

Testo SE & Co. Kgaa

CIRRUS Research Plc.

Tes Electrical Electronic Corp.

Nti Audio

Casella, Inc.

Bruel & KJR

Rion Co., Ltd.

