Ultrafast Laser Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption 2025

Market Overview:

Ultrafast lasers have been used for decades in industries for manufacturing powerful, clear-cut processing of all kinds of materials with high accuracy with very less initiative to innovate; which is lost in this marketplace. Ultrafast lasers are ultra-short pulse of light with an electromagnetic pulse whose time duration is of the order of a picosecond or less. Ultrafast lasers are commonly referred to as ultrafast events with an amplification of ultra-short pulses which always requires the technique of high pulse amplification, in order to avoid damage to the gain medium of the amplifier. In research & development department, advances in materials and laser configurations promise to open up a variety of new applications outside of the technology’s core area of industrial micromachining. Global Ultrafast LaserMarket is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2017 market size of the Ultrafast Laserwas XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

Market Dynamics:

The automotive industry has been a driving force behind the innovations in high-powered laser applications for past two decades. Ultrafast lasers have potential to satisfy many requirements in the automotive industry, including quality, product miniaturization, high precision, smaller lots, and applicability to diverse materials, and cost-effectiveness. Automakers all around the world are under immense pressure to meet the targets, and strict rules imposed by the government, to increase the mileage and reduce the CO2emissions. Automobile manufacturers are turning towards technological innovations in lasers as one of the solutions, to squeeze more mileage out of existing fossil fuel engine designs.

Key Players:

The Ultrafast Laser market consists global and regional players includingAmplitude Systemes, Coherent Inc., Ekspla, Fianium Ltd, Jds Uniphase Corp., and Laser Quantum Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Ultrafast Laser market is segmented based on application, type, pulse durationand geography.Based on the type, the market is segmented into diode-pumped lasers, titanium-sapphire lasers, fiber lasers, and mode-locked diode lasers. Based on the pulse duration, the market is segmented into femtosecond and picosecond. Whereas, based on the application, the market is segmented into biomedical, materials processing, spectroscopy & imaging, science & research, and others.

Ultrafast Laser Module by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Europe currently has a strong position in the global lasers industry, which is based on its historic leading position in the industry, and its continuing strong industrial and research base. Most of the world’s major laser companies have their headquarters in Europe.

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Diode-Pumped Lasers

– Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

– Fiber Lasers,

– Mode-Locked Diode Lasers

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Biomedical

– Materials Processing

– Spectroscopy & Imaging

– Science & Research

– Other

Market segmented on the basis of pulse duration:

– Femtosecond

– Picosecond

Market segmented based on region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia