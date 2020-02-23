UV Sensors Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis By Types 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “UV Sensors Market” Report” by company, by country, and by application/ type for the competitive landscape analysis.

UV sensors, which convert light (photons) into electric current, are elements highly sensitive to the wavelength of light in the ultra-violet region. Ultra-violet light is classified as “UV-A”, “UV-B” and “UV-C”, depending on the wavelength and as the wavelengths become shorter more damage is caused to life forms. These sensors are used in industrial applications as light source monitors for equipment that sterilizes using UV-C with a short wavelength. Sensors used in our daily lives are primarily intended for detecting UV-A and UV-B ranges with longer wavelengths from UV light that is included in the sun’s rays.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce UV Sensors mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and Japan, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in UV Sensors, Silicon Labs and LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. take the global sales market share of more than 45%, other key manufacturers include Solar Light Company, Davis Instruments, ST Microelectronics, Vernier, Panasonic, Vishay Semiconductor Opto, Apogee, Broadcom, GenUV, Skye Instruments Ltd, TRI-TRONICS, Adafruit etc. The production of UV Sensors increased from 1294 K Units in 2012 to 3110 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 24.51%. Global UV Sensors capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.90% in 2017.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Japan, and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

UV Sensors can be classified as three types, such as UVA Sensors and UVB Sensors. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 80.99% of the UV Sensors market is consumer electronics, 19.01% is Industry in 2016. From 2013 to 2015, we have witnessed the explosive growth in consumer electronics from 1129 K Units to 2323 K Units. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements，these industries will need more UV Sensors. So, UV Sensors has a huge market potential in the future.

With the awareness of UV protection and development of UV sensors, we tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for UV Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 58 million US$ in 2024, from 46 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the UV Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Solar Light Company

Silicon Labs

LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Davis Instruments

ST Microelectronics

Vernier

Panasonic

Vishay Semiconductor Opto

Apogee

Broadcom

GenUV

Skye Instruments Ltd

TRI-TRONICS

Adafruit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

UVA

UVB

UVC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe UV Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of UV Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of UV Sensors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the UV Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the UV Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, UV Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe UV Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global UV Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global UV Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America UV Sensors by Country

Chapter Six: Europe UV Sensors by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific UV Sensors by Country

Chapter Eight: South America UV Sensors by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa UV Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global UV Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global UV Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: UV Sensors Market Forecast (2019-2024)

