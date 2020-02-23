Waterproof Coatings Market 2018 | Growth With Top Players: Davco, Henkel, Sika, Yuhong, Zhuobao, Keshun, Mapei, Lommol Chemical, Hongyuan

Waterproof Coatings Market 2018 Latest report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. A roof coating is a monolithic, fully adhered, fluid applied roofing membrane. It has elastic properties that allows it to stretch and return to their original shape without damage.

Typical roof coating dry film thickness vary from paint film thickness (plus or minus 3 dry mils) to more than 40 dry mils. This means a roof coating actually becomes the top layer of a composite roof membrane and underlying system. As such, the roof coating is the topmost layer of protection for the membrane, receiving the impact of sunlight (both infrared and ultraviolet (UV), rain, hail and physical damage.

The compnaies include:

Davco, Henkel, Sika, Yuhong, Zhuobao, Keshun, Mapei, Lommol Chemical, Hongyuan, Yuwang Group, Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. et al.

The global market size of Waterproof Coatings is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment. For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023.

This report covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also can be listed. For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Waterproof Coatings as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1- Executive Summary

Chapter 2- Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3- Preface

Chapter 4- Market Landscape

Chapter 5- Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6- Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7- Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8- Trading Analysis

Chapter 9- Historical and Current Waterproof Coatings Market in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10- Historical and Current Waterproof Coatings Market in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11- Historical and Current Waterproof Coatings Market in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12- Historical and Current Waterproof Coatings Market in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13- Historical and Current Waterproof Coatings Market in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14- Summary for Global Waterproof Coatings Market (2013-2018)

Chapter 15- Global Waterproof Coatings Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16- Company Profile

