What is Video Telemedicine Market Know How it will take Healthcare Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2026

Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways.

Global Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Perfect VC offers telemedicine video conferencing software solutions that will improve provider communication and collaboration, transform patient care while improving overall experience, and build individual medical expertise lowering healthcare costs.

Some of the key players profiled in the Video Telemedicine Market include: AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation

Deployments Covered:

CloudBased Video Conferencing

OnPremise Video Conferencing

Components Covered:

Software

Hardware

Communication Technologies Covered:

Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM)

Broadband Integrated Services Digital Network (BISDN)

Internet Protocol Multimedia Core Network Subsystem

Satellite Communications

Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL)

4G

3G

Applications Covered:

Cardiology

Dentistry

Dermatology

Gynecology

Neurology & Psychiatry

Oncology

Orthopedics

Pathology

Radiology

