What is Video Telemedicine Market Know How it will take Healthcare Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2026
Video telemedicine is the regular blend of information technologies and telecommunication in thought to provide healthcare services even at a remote place. Healthcare organizations, medical professionals, and patients are benefiting from medical video conferencing as it revolutionizes the industry in a number of exciting ways.
Global Video Telemedicine Market is accounted for $0.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. Perfect VC offers telemedicine video conferencing software solutions that will improve provider communication and collaboration, transform patient care while improving overall experience, and build individual medical expertise lowering healthcare costs.
Some of the key players profiled in the Video Telemedicine Market include: AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GlobalMed, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LifeSize Communications, Inc, Polycom, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., VSee, Inc. and ZTE Corporation
Deployments Covered:
CloudBased Video Conferencing
OnPremise Video Conferencing
Components Covered:
Software
Hardware
Communication Technologies Covered:
Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM)
Broadband Integrated Services Digital Network (BISDN)
Internet Protocol Multimedia Core Network Subsystem
Satellite Communications
Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL)
4G
3G
Applications Covered:
Cardiology
Dentistry
Dermatology
Gynecology
Neurology & Psychiatry
Oncology
Orthopedics
Pathology
Radiology
Major Points of TOC:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Preface
Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis
Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis
Chapter Five: Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Deployment
Chapter Six: Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Component
Chapter Seven: Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Communication Technologies
Chapter Eight: Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Application
Chapter Nine: Global Video Telemedicine Market, By End User
Chapter Ten: Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Geography
Chapter Eleven: Key Developments
Chapter Twelve: Company Profiling
What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
Market share analysis of the top industry players
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
