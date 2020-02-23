Women’s Health Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Women’s Health Market: Overview

This report on the women’s health market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in number of women facing menopausal condition, rising incidence of women’s diseases, growing awareness among people about the availability of treatment for women’s health related diseases, technological advancements and high R&D investments are major factors driving market growth.

Based on disease indication, the women’s health market has been segmented into following categories: cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and other disease indications. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on new product launches, incidence and prevalence rate, and prescription pattern. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Women’s Health Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global women’s health market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global women’s health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the women’s health market are – Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Johnson & Johnson and others.

