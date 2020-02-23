World Fact of VISION CARE DEVICES GLOBAL MARKET 2019-2025

Press Release – 13 Feb 2019

Latest Update “Global Vision Care Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the global market size of Vision Care Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vision Care Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vision Care Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Vision Care Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The global Vision Care Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vision Care Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Johnson & Johnson

Allotex Inc

ZEISS

VisionCare, Inc.

Biotech Group

Abbott

Bionic Sight LLC

NIDEK

Alcon

Essilor

Ziemer

– Market size by Product

Contact Lenses

Glaucoma Drainage Devices

Intraocular Lenses

Ophthalmic Lasers

Other



– Market size by End User

Surgery

Diagnosis

Vision Care

– Market size by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vision Care Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vision Care Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Vision Care Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Vision Care Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vision Care Devices are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Vision Care Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

