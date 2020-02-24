3D Printing Market Size, Share, 2018 Dynamics, Industry Status, Outlook and Opportunities 2025
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Market development in United States, Europe and China.
3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together.
In 2017, the global 3D Printing Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The factors driving the 3D printing market are reduction of errors, high degree of accuracy, efficient use of raw materials, ability to build customized products, simultaneous use of multiple materials for printing, efficient use of production time and financials, and competency over traditional techniques among others. On the contrary, high production cost to individual users, expensive 3D printing software, lack of channel partner assistance, and scarcity of skilled labors are some of the restraints for the global 3D printing industry.
The key players in the global 3D Printing Market include:
3D Systems
Arcam
Autodesk
Stratasys
ExOne
Hoganas
Optomec
Organavo
…Continued
Market segment by Regions/Countries, 3D Printing Market report covers:
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.
Market segment by Type, 3D Printing Market can be split into:
Stereolithography, Selective laser sintering, Electron beam melting, Fused deposition modeling, Laminated object manufacturing.
Market segment by Application, 3D Printing Market can be split into:
Consumer products, Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense, Education & research.
To study and forecast the market size of global 3D Printing Market.
To analyze the global 3D Printing Market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the 3D Printing Market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the 3D Printing Market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global 3D Printing Market key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the 3D Printing Market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the 3D Printing Market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the 3D Printing Market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the 3D Printing Market
To strategically profile the 3D Printing Market key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
