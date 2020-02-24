Acetone Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Acetone Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global acetone market by application (methyl methacrylate, bisphenol a, solvent), by end use (pharmaceuticals, personal care, paints & coatings, plastics, construction, electrical & electronics), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global acetone market include:

• INEOS (Switzerland)

• The Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands)

• The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.)

• Cepsa (Spain)

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (China)

• Altivia (the U.S.)

• LCY GROUP (Taiwan)

• Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (China)

• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• EMCO Limited (India)

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3335769-acetone-market-research-report-global-forecast-till-2023

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Russia

Poland

Asia– Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of application, the global acetone market has been categorized into the following segments:

Methyl Methacrylate

• Bisphenol A

• Solvent

On the basis of end use, the global acetone market has been categorized into the following segments:

Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

On the basis of region, the global acetone market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

• Asia– Pacific

• Latin America

…….

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3335769-acetone-market-research-report-global-forecast-till-2023

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Acetone Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Acetone Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Acetone Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Methyl Methacrylate

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

7.3 Bisphenol A

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

7.4 Solvent

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2024

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3335769

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)