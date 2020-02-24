Acetone Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023
Acetone Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global acetone market by application (methyl methacrylate, bisphenol a, solvent), by end use (pharmaceuticals, personal care, paints & coatings, plastics, construction, electrical & electronics), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global acetone market include:
• INEOS (Switzerland)
• The Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands)
• The Dow Chemical Company (the U.S.)
• Cepsa (Spain)
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (China)
• Altivia (the U.S.)
• LCY GROUP (Taiwan)
• Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation (China)
• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• EMCO Limited (India)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K
Russia
Poland
Asia– Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of application, the global acetone market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Methyl Methacrylate
• Bisphenol A
• Solvent
On the basis of end use, the global acetone market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Pharmaceuticals
• Personal Care
• Paints & Coatings
• Plastics
• Construction
• Electrical & Electronics
On the basis of region, the global acetone market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
• Asia– Pacific
• Latin America
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Acetone Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Acetone Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Acetone Market By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Methyl Methacrylate
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
7.3 Bisphenol A
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
7.4 Solvent
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2024
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2025
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2016-2023
Continued……
