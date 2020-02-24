Adult Oral Care Products Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2025

Oral hygiene is keeping the mouth clean and free of diseases. It can be maintained by regular brushing and flossing. Improper diet and cleaning ignorance result in buildup of bacterial colonies leading to dental decays, bad breath, and sore gums. According to the World Health Organization, tooth decay is the most common dental disease affecting about 60% to 90% children and 100% adults globally. Demand for oral care products is high owing to usage on a daily basis by the large global population. Increase in consumer awareness about oral care, government initiatives in the form of advertising campaigns, local camps at public as well as private hospitals, schools, and colleges to promote the oral health, increase in advertisements on television, newspapers, YouTube, etc. by key players, and attractive offers by shopping marts are the factors driving the global oral care products market. Moreover, prevalence of oral diseases such as gingivitis, pyorrhea, dry mouth, periodontal diseases, and oral problems caused by long term use of some medication, and canker sores boost the growth of the global adult oral care products market. However, lack of awareness about newly developed oral care products in many regions of the world, high cost of electronic toothbrushes, preference for ayurvedic and natural product containing brands in some regions, and marketing against fluoride-containing pastes by some players restrain the global adult oral products care market.

The global adult oral care products market can be segmented based on product type and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth wash or rinse, denture products, gels, pain-relieving products, and others. The toothbrushes segment can be further classified into manually operated toothbrushes, electronic toothbrushes (chargeable), battery powered toothbrushes, single-tuft toothbrushes, interdental brushes, and tooth brush heads. The toothpastes segment can be sub-segmented based on functions and physical form. In terms of toothpaste function, the segment can be classified into anti-decay toothpastes, desensitizing toothpastes, anti-calculus toothpastes, anti-plaque toothpastes, and whitening toothpastes. In terms of physical form, toothpastes are classified into gels, pastes, powders, and polish. The toothbrushes and toothpastes segments dominate the global adult oral care products market owing to significant usage. The mouth wash/rinse segment can be sub-segmented into medicated mouth wash/rinse and non-medicated mouthwash/rinse. The denture products segment can be sub-divided into dental flosses, cleaners, fixatives, and others. The others segment comprises cosmetic tooth whitening agents, tongue cleaners, dental picks, water floss equipment, and chewing gums.

Geographically, the global adult oral care market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global adult oral care products market and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to large population, increase in dental health awareness, government initiatives to educate people on oral hygiene, rise in esthetic care, and increase in per capita spending in the region. Europe is the second largest market for oral care products. Increase in geriatric population, adoption of advanced oral care technology, wider trend of self-medication supported by value growth, and rise in incidence of dry mouth, dental decay, &and pyorrhea are factors contributing to the growth of the adult oral care products market in Europe. Adoption of new technologies such as electronic and battery operated toothbrushes, dental floss, dental adhesive creams, and chewing gums is higher in countries in North America. The adult oral care products market in North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period due to high average selling prices of these products. Additionally, high incidence of dental caries in the U.S is expected to contribute to market growth in the U.S. during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 91% of the adult population of the U.S. had dental carries at some point of their lives. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for adult oral care products owing to growing awareness about oral care among consumers.

Key players operating in the global adult oral care products market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Procter & Gamble, Adcock Ingram, Mundipharma International, Lion Corporation, CSC Pharmaceuticals, Apeiron Handels GmbH & Co. KG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., McNeil Healthcare LLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Royal Philips N.V., Dr. Fresh, LLC., and Colgate-Palmolive Company, among others.

