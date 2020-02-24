WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Android POS Market 2019 Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecasts To 2024”.

Android POS Industry 2019

Description:-

Android POS can link itself to several checkout terminals in your counter and operated by main computer. With the Android technologies added, the device is programmed, it can track your usage, record sales, monitor updates of dollar changes, calculate orders and payments, and tally inventory sales based on items saved in your system. This POS system gives you control on your business where security control on the cash register have and limit the number of employees who can open this. The Android POS is capable of keeping tracks and records of company’s sales. Checking the business’s profit is much easier compared to tedious manual checking. It can help to improve marketing strategies and technique by analyzing the condition of the business. That’s why even small-scale businesses need the help of such device to make their job a lot easier and faster.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit.

The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).

Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing.

China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Android POS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 46.2% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 23 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Android POS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fujian Centerm

PAX Technology

Xinguodu

Smartpeak

Newland Payment

Clover Network

Zall Fintech

SZZT Electronics

Sunmi

Justtide

Ingenico

NEWPOS

Wintec

Hisense

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable POS

Desktop POS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Android POS Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Portable POS

1.2.2 Desktop POS

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Fujian Centerm

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Android POS Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Fujian Centerm Android POS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 PAX Technology

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Android POS Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 PAX Technology Android POS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Xinguodu

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Android POS Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Xinguodu Android POS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Smartpeak

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Android POS Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Smartpeak Android POS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Newland Payment

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Android POS Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Newland Payment Android POS Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

