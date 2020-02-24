Auto Parts and Accessories Industry Production and Demand, Competition News and Trends Forecasts to 2024

Auto Parts and Accessories Industry 2019

Description:-

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Auto Parts and Accessories includes Driveline & Powertrain, Interiors & Exteriors, Electronics, Bodies & Chassis, Seating, Lighting, Wheel & Tires, etc. The proportion of Driveline & Powertrain in 2016 is about 25%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Auto Parts and Accessories is widely used in OEM and Aftermarkets. The former account for market share more than 67%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25% in 2016 due to the fast growing automotive industry. Following China, USA and Europe are also the important consumption place with the mature automotive industry.

Market concentration degree is not high for the total market as the top 30 manufacturers occupied market share about 27%. While for one kind part or component, the market concentration degree may be high.

The worldwide market for Auto Parts and Accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 2543700 million US$ in 2024, from 1969100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Auto Parts and Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Wheel & Tires

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEMs

Aftermarket

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Auto Parts and Accessories Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Driveline & Powertrain

1.2.2 Interiors & Exteriors

1.2.3 Electronics

1.2.4 Bodies & Chassis

1.2.5 Seating

1.2.6 Lighting

1.2.7 Wheel & Tires

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 OEMs

1.3.2 Aftermarket

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Robert Bosch

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Robert Bosch Auto Parts and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Denso Corp.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Denso Corp. Auto Parts and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Magna International

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Magna International Auto Parts and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Continental

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Continental Auto Parts and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Auto Parts and Accessories Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Auto Parts and Accessories Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

