Automated Weapon System Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2023

This report analyzes the automated weapon system market by type (Radar-guided, Homing Missiles, Stationary Sentry Guns, Combat Drone), Platform (Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Application (Airborne, Naval, and Ground Based) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The automated weapon system global market is projected to witness around 5% CAGR between 2018 to 2023.

The major players in automated weapon system market include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

• Boston Dynamics (U.S.)

• Aerovironment, Inc. (U.S.)

• BAE Systems, Inc. (U.K)

• Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Turkey)

• General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

• Saab AB (Sweden)

• Thales Group (France)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Middle East And Africa

• South America

On the basis of type, the automated weapon system market has been categorized into the following segments:

Radar-Guided

• Homing Missiles

• Stationary Sentry Guns

• Combat Drone

On the basis of platform, the automated weapon system market has been categorized into the following segments:

Autonomous

• Semi-Autonomous

On the basis of application, the automated weapon system market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Airborne

• Naval

• Land Based

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Automated Weapon System Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Radar-Guided

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.3 Homing Missiles

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.4 Stationary Sentry Guns

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.5 Combat Drone

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

6 Global Automated Weapon System Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Autonomous

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

6.3 Semi-Autonomous

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

Continued……

