Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Outlooks 2019: Market Size, growth rate, Market Segmentation and Forecasts to 2024

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

Automotive Adhesive Tapes are kind of performance pressure sensitive adhesive tapes provide durable bonds for foam fabrication to keep vehicles quiet and airtight.

Interior was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 52.5%. It is expected to witness strong gains over the forecast period on account of rising usage in interior mounting and cable mounting. Furthermore, adhesive tapes provide strong bonding while reducing weight as compared to metal fasteners, which will fuel its demand in interior Application. Moreover, tapes are used under bonnet protection of cables & pipes, for the reduction of vibration & noise and sealing of cavities vehicle doors against dust & moisture.

North America region is the largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, with a production market share nearly 29.8% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, enjoying production market share nearly 25.4% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 27.6% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25.5%.

Market competition is intense between top 3. 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7000 million by 2024, from US$ 5730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Adhesive Tapes business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other

Segmentation by application:

Interior

Exterior

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

Nitto Denko

Henkel

Tesa

ORAFOL Europe

IPG

Lohmann

Avery Dennison

Scapa

Shurtape

Lintec

Teraoka Seisakusho

GERGONNE

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market report also examines the manufacturing cost structure and lays out various details such as raw material, complete production process, and the industry chain structure. The Key factor of every region that is attracting this market towards growth is rendered. The report also discusses the opportunities that the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Latin America offer.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market growth rate of Automotive Adhesive Tapes market in 2024?

What are the key factors riding the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?

Who are the top manufacturers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of this market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and threats to be considered by the vendors in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?

