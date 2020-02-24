Basmati Rice Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Basmati Rice Industry 2019

Description:-

Basmati rice has a typical pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour caused by the aroma compound 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. Basmati grains contain about 0.09 ppm of this aromatic chemical compound naturally, a level that is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice varieties, giving basmati its distinctive spicy fragrance and flavour. This natural aroma is also found in cheese, fruits and other cereals. It is a flavoring agent approved in the United States and Europe, and is used in bakery products for aroma.

Scope of the Report:

The global Basmati Rice industry has a rather low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in India, Pakistan and Kenya, such as KRBL Limited, Amira Nature Foods, LT Foods, Best Foods and Kohinoor Rice. At present, KRBL Limited is the world leader, holding 4.83% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Basmati Rice increases from 8446.7 K MT in 2012 to 10545.2 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.70%. In 2016, the global Basmati Rice consumption market is led by Middle East and Middle East is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 27.08% of global consumption of Basmati Rice.

Basmati Rice downstream is wide and recently Basmati Rice has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Direct Edible and Deep Processing. Globally, the Basmati Rice market is mainly driven by growing demand for Direct Edible. Direct Edible accounts for nearly 94.72% of total downstream consumption of Basmati Rice in global.

Basmati Rice can be mainly divided into Indian Basmati Rice, Pakistani Basmati Rice and Kenya Basmati Rice which Indian Basmati Rice captures about 76.57% of Basmati Rice market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from India are the major leaders in the international market of Basmati Rice.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Basmati Rice consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Basmati Rice is estimated to be 17613.7.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Basmati Rice is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Basmati Rice in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

